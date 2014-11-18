Nokia N1 launched: 7.9in Android tablet which undercuts iPad mini

If you thought Nokia wasn’t making hardware any longer, then you were wrong – it might have flogged its phone unit, but the Finnish company has just announced a new tablet for the market.

So, Nokia’s mysterious black box which it teased earlier contained the Nokia N1, which was unveiled at the Slush 2014 conference and is an iPad mini lookalike 7.9in Android tablet (yes folks – there’s no sign of Windows here).

Nokia boasts that the slate has a one-piece aluminium design, with a soft finish and lines that match the “elegant simplicity” of the UI. It’s very svelte at 6.9mm thin, and light at 318 grams, with a 2.3GHz Intel Atom quad-core CPU helping to ensure Android Lollipop runs nice and smoothly. The display has a resolution of 2048 x 1536, and the tablet has twin snappers, one 8 megapixel and a 5 megapixel camera on the front.

2GB of RAM is on board, and 32GB of storage.

The N1 also offers the Nokia Z Launcher interface, which allows users to scribble a letter or two on-screen to search for content and apps, and it intelligently learns what apps are commonly used, predicting when they’ll be needed based on factors such as the time and location.

Sebastian Nyström, Head of Products at Nokia Technologies, commented: “We are pleased to bring the Nokia brand back into consumers' hands with the N1 Android tablet, and to help make sophisticated technologies simple. The N1 has a delightfully intuitive interface and an industrial design to match it. This is a great product for Nokia fans and everyone who has not found the right Android tablet yet.”

Perhaps the best bit is the price, with the N1 due to come in at $249 (£160), which seems great value for money given that this certainly isn’t a budget effort in terms of the hardware and design. Nokia isn’t going to be making much profit on this slate at that level, surely – but what it might do is aggressively carve its way into the tablet market, which is likely the idea.

The Nokia N1 will be available in natural aluminium and lava grey colours, and will be launched in China in Q1 of next year, with other markets to follow.