Nokia’s Z Launcher now available as public beta on Google Play

Nokia’s Z Launcher, which offers users a new customised Android home screen, is now available via a public beta.

The news has emerged just as the Finnish company revealed its new tablet device, the Nokia N1, which will come preloaded with the launcher.

The Z Launcher, which was previously only accessible as part of a private beta session, is now available to download free-of-charge from the Google Play Store.



The software’s main selling point is the contextualised experience it offers users, prioritising certain apps at different points in the day. For example, if you always check Facebook and other social networks first-thing in the morning, the Z Launcher will display these apps more prominently in the earlier part of the day. Similarly, if work-related applications are used more often later in the day, these will then take priority on the home screen.

The launcher also includes an always-on app searching feature called “Scribble” that lets users find software by writing the name of the app on the screen.

The reception it has received via the Play Store has largely been positive, holding an average rating of four stars out of five and receiving praise for its simplicity and innovation.

According to Google Play, the launcher is compatible with devices running Android 4.1 to 4.4, but as the Nokia N1 operates Android Lollipop, it is safe to assume that the launcher will work with the latest version of Google’s OS too.

