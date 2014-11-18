O2: Windows phone update pushed back to 2015

When Microsoft announced the Lumia Denim firmware in early-September alongside Lumia 830, Lumia 735 and Lumia 730, the software giant said that it will be rolled out in a future update for existing Lumia Windows Phone 8 handsets, running lesser versions, in Q4 2014. But, as we are in the middle of the last quarter of the year, Lumia Denim has yet to make its way to most compatible Lumia handsets.

While there is still time for Microsoft to commence the much-awaited roll out, it looks like the software giant will only give Lumia Denim to most of its Windows Phone 8 customers in early 2015, according to UK mobile operator O2.

Answering to customer questions regarding the availability of the firmware update, O2 says that "we're not expecting Microsoft to release these this year we're afraid, though you should start seeing them push out to Lumia devices in early 2015... Very early -- January at present is what's looking likely".

O2 believes that this delay is linked to the amount of time Microsoft needs for proper testing, which is paramount in ensuring a "smooth and reliable experience for all customers". The UK mobile operator adds that Microsoft has not even sent it the Lumia Denim firmware updates for the obligatory testing and approval processes, which adds more weight to its estimate.

As I am looking at the availability of the Lumia Cyan firmware update for Europe, at the time of writing this article there are still quite a few country variants and mobile operator-branded versions of Lumia Windows Phone 8 handsets which have yet to receive it.

For those who are not familiar with it, Lumia Cyan is the firmware update which officially delivers Windows Phone 8.1 to Windows Phone 8 handsets. It was announced in early-April, alongside Lumia 930. Microsoft has not even updated its Windows Phone 8 software update availability tracker to reflect the existence and upcoming roll-out of Lumia Denim.

Photo Credit: Syda Productions/Shutterstock