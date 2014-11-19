2015 set to be a busy year for cloud adoption

A global survey carried out by Equinix has found that, over the next 12 months, the majority of business applications will be deployed to not just one, but multiple clouds across several geographies.

Of the 659 respondents, 77 per cent said they planned to deploy to multiple clouds in the next 12 months and 74 per cent expected cloud services to command a larger budget in 2015.

Globally, 38 per cent of companies plan to deploy between three and five cloud services over the next year, with 11 per cent planning on more than 10.

Interestingly, these figures are lower for North America, coming in at 6 per cent and 30 per cent respectively.

Furthermore, 74 per cent of respondents said they plan to deploy cloud services in multiple countries as opposed to a single location.

Ihab Tarazi, Equinix CTO, said: “What surprised us about this survey is how quickly multi-cloud strategies are becoming the norm worldwide.

“Businesses have discovered that colocation provides a meaningful ROI for WAN optimisation, and it is clear that multi cloud deployment will improve the ROI even more.”

IT executives and IT managers made up the bulk of the respondents at 44 per cent and 54 per cent respectively, with IT service providers comprising the final 2 per cent.