British scientist shoots for the moon

A British scientist from Lunar Missions Ltd has decided that it’s time for another mission to the moon, and to achieve such a goal he has turned to the internet for help.

The project's founder David Iron opened a Kickstarter campaign on Wednesday, hoping to raise £600,000 in 28 days.

At the time this article was written, Lunar Missions had already raised over £122,000, with the help of 1,270 individuals.

The mission’s goals are to land on the south pole of the moon, an area never before explored, and to dig as deep as 100 meters.

By digging this deep, the mission would get access to rocks as old as 4.5 billion years, which would help scientists understand how the moon, earth and basically all of universe was created.

But here comes the twist; after digging the potentially 100 meters deep hole, the mission plans to place a time capsule containing huge amounts of data inside for future generations (or aliens) to find and explore.

The data contained within the time capsule will be gathered from the Kickstarter campaign backers’ and can include anything from a small message saying 'hi, I'm Joe' or a whole family history."

The firm’s Kickstarter page says,“within about ten years, we will launch a rocket into Earth orbit carrying the Lunar Missions spacecraft.

“The names of some members of the Lunar Missions Club will be inscribed on the sides of the space craft.”