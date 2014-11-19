Cupertino releases WatchKit SDK for Apple Watch

Apple has released its WatchKit SDK (software development kit) to developers in beta form, to allow devs to get going on their apps well ahead of the Apple Watch launch (with the device expected to arrive around spring 2015, or possibly just before if we’re lucky).

The iOS 8.2 SDK beta is available now for iOS Developer Program members who can grab it here (with interface guidelines and programming guides also available there, amongst other resources).

Philip Schiller, Apple’s senior VP of Worldwide Marketing, commented: “Apple Watch is our most personal device ever, and WatchKit provides the incredible iOS developer community with the tools they need to create exciting new experiences right on your wrist.”

“With the iOS 8.2 beta SDK, developers can now start using WatchKit to create breakthrough new apps, Glances and actionable notifications designed for the innovative Apple Watch interface and work with new technologies such as Force Touch, Digital Crown and Taptic Engine.”

Glances are a convenient method of showing users vital info like the latest score from the big match – at a glance, of course – and Apple notes that developers will be able to create notifications which allow for action to be taken immediately by users, such as turning off the lights after they leave the house if they forget.

Kevin Systrom, co-founder and CEO of Instagram, commented: “Apple Watch allows us to make the Instagram experience even more intimate and in the moment. With actionable notifications you can see and instantly like a photo or react with an emoji. The Instagram news and watch list allows you to see your friends’ latest photos, follow new accounts and get a real-time view of your likes and comments.”