Cyber Monday: Everything you need to know

You may have heard a lot about Black Friday, the start of the Christmas shopping season in the US, which sees stores slash their prices in an effort get customers through the doors.

Cyber Monday, however, which targets online shoppers, is generally a less violent affair, although it can be just as stressful.



Last year saw Cyber Monday break a host of sales records as purchases totalled $2.29 billion (£1.5 billion) across more than 2,000 sites. But with so many deals available, it can be easy to lose track, which is why we’ve collected all the important information for you.

What, Where and When?

Cyber Monday traditionally falls on the first working day after Thanksgiving, which this year falls on the 1 December.

Across the day, a large proportion of online retailers will be offering consumers time-limited deals, with discounts across a variety of products including gadgets, clothing and jewellery.

How to find the best deals

Over the entirety of the Black Friday-Cyber Monday weekend, retailers including Amazon, Very, Tesco, Argos and John Lewis will be doing everything possible to secure your custom.

A good way of keeping abreast of all the best deals is to connect with some of your favourite retailers via social networks, as this is often one of the quickest ways of sharing discounts and promotional offers.

The official Cyber Monday website also offers an email alert service to ensure consumers don’t miss out on any potential deals, as well as a price comparison service to check whether a deal is actually as good as it seems.

While most of the major retailers won’t be sharing information on any of their Cyber Monday offers just yet, Amazon has already opened its Black Friday countdown page, offering a series of discounts in the run up to the Christmas shopping period.

