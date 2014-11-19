High yield in data centres: performance and profits

This video was originally published on Technology.Info .

What you will take away from this session

How the co- location profit profile differs from the traditional data centre

Contrasting the managed services and subscription models for long term profits

How to create an ecosystem to drive data centre growth

Why enterprise data centres will be run along the same lines as operator centres

Steve O'Donnell, Partner, IABPro; Judge, The Tech Traiblazers Awards

Chris Lewis, Telecoms Industry Analyst, Lewis Insight

Lester Towse, Director of European Data Centre Operations, NTT Communications

Michael Winterson, Managing Director, Equinix Services Ltd

Even as demand for data and its processing centres continue to rise we face and market paradox of potential oversupply. Navigating the options of data centre business models investment priorities and resourcing options is a universal challenge for owners operators and managers. Here from three of the most respected datacentre operators in Europe about the finance and profit models that have allowed them to prosper.