High yield in data centres: performance and profits

This video was originally published on Technology.Info.
As part of our continuing strategy for growth, ITProPortal has joined forces with Technology.Info to help us bring you the very best coverage we possibly can.
What you will take away from this session
- How the co- location profit profile differs from the traditional data centre
- Contrasting the managed services and subscription models for long term profits
- How to create an ecosystem to drive data centre growth
- Why enterprise data centres will be run along the same lines as operator centres
Steve O'Donnell, Partner, IABPro; Judge, The Tech Traiblazers Awards
Chris Lewis, Telecoms Industry Analyst, Lewis Insight
Lester Towse, Director of European Data Centre Operations, NTT Communications
Michael Winterson, Managing Director, Equinix Services Ltd
Even as demand for data and its processing centres continue to rise we face and market paradox of potential oversupply. Navigating the options of data centre business models investment priorities and resourcing options is a universal challenge for owners operators and managers. Here from three of the most respected datacentre operators in Europe about the finance and profit models that have allowed them to prosper.