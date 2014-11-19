Has Lockheed Martin found the future of firefighting?

So you've seen Albanian fans use a drone to drop a flag onto the pitch during a football match with Serbia in Belgrade, enraging the home fans and ultimately resulting in an all-out brawl with chairs flying and punishments from UEFA heading in both directions.

You’ve seen paintball guns mounted to drones, resulting in some serious badassery that even the best of the action novel writers would envy.

We’ve seen drones used for all kinds of naughty things, as well as neutral uses like taking photos and recording videos of people doing different stunts.

But when it comes to socially responsible behaviour, Lockhead Martin takes the crown. Its unmanned helicopter K-MAX, in coordination with a small quadrotor drone, successfully doused a flame in a demonstration act, opening new possibilities in fighting wildfires that, more often than not, take human lives.

As this video, posted to Youtube on Monday shows, The Lockheed Martin and Kaman unmanned K-MAX helicopter successfully lifted and dropped more than 24,000 pounds of water to extinguish a fire in a demonstration held on 6 November.

The helicopter was used to (autonomously) gather water and douse the flames, while the little quadcopter’s mission was to find hotspots.

“During the demonstration, the Indago quad rotor identified hot spots and provided data to an operator who directed unmanned K-MAX to conduct water drops,” it says in the video’s description.

So what do you think? Are we looking at the future of firefighting or will this turn out to be just another gimmick?