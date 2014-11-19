Networking lab: How to regain confidence after a 'bad' conversation

In this series we take networking conundrums from Startup Grind London delegates and the SGL Ambassadors Emily Holgate and Tim Elder solve them.

Even if you're the most charming, helpful, genuine person in the world you're guaranteed to have a 'bad' conversation at some point, but how can you bounce back from one? In this video we discuss how to pick yourself up from a less-than-useful conversation.

