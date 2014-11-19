Parrot Bebop will land in stores soon

The drone industry is growing, and it’s growing fast. The Parrot Bebop drone first announced in May, is coming to stores in December for a price of $499 (£320).

Prices for the UK have not yet been announced, but it is expected to be available from the beginning of 2015.

Even though the drone boasts some interesting features, like built-in WiFi hotspot and a powerful CPU, the focus with Bebop is all about the camera.

It’s located in the centre front of the drone and has an f/2.2 fish-eye lens with a 180-degree angle of view, providing “first person view piloting.”

The camera has a 14 megapixel sensor and can capture videos at 1080p full-HD resolution, unlike the AR.Drone 2.0 which could only record 720p.

The high resolution camera also allows digital zoom and gives the user three-axis image stabilisation.

According to Parrot’s website, the Bebop is built with safety in mind, apparently built from top notch materials and made to be extremely light-weight : “Its feather-weight ABS reinforced structure (400g) makes Parrot Bebop Drone robust and safe.”

Bebop is eight times more powerful than Parrot AR Drone 2.0, it says on the website, adding that the drone has a Parrot P7 dual-core CPU, quad-core GPU and 8 GB of Flash Memory, as well as electromagnetic shielding.

The drone can be controlled over a smartphone or the Skycontroller, a dedicated device that incorporates a smartphone or a tablet with special joysticks for easier flying.

Together with the Skycontroller, the drone will cost $899 (£570).