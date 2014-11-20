Could AWS be the Apple of Greenpeace’s eye?

Greenpeace has a smile on its face after Amazon Web Services [AWS] boasted of a concerted push towards using 100 per cent renewable energy for its entire operation as it edges closer to the Greenpeace favourite, Apple.

The company announced that its cloud services arm has joined a group of technology firms looking to go green and AWS already has three carbon neutral regions in place across the globe.

“In addition to the environmental benefits inherently associated with running applications in the cloud, AWS has a long-term commitment to achieve 100% renewable energy usage for our global infrastructure footprint,” AWS explained in a blog post released earlier today.

The three regions in which AWS operates as 100 per cent carbon-neutral are US West [Oregon], EU [Frankfurt] and AWS GovCloud [US] with various others expected to go green in the coming months.

AWS expressing its desire to go 100 per cent carbon neutral comes after it was slammed by Greenpeace back in April following an investigation that found it failed to adopt green technology in its data centres despite the fact many of its competitors already had.

Greenpeace’s report looked at 19 leading Internet firms and reserved praise for Apple’s commitment to 100 per cent green energy with a particular rebuke given to AWS.

“By continuing to buy dirty energy, Amazon Web Services not only can’t seem to keep up with Apple, but is dragging much of the internet down with it,” said Gary Cook, senior IT analyst at Greenpeace, at the time.

Even though AWS called Greenpeace out for making “false assumptions” on data that was inaccurate, the company certainly seems to have taken the environmental campaigner’s advice to “be like Tim”. Even if the blog post has no date for the implementation, Greenpeace will no doubt be impressed that AWS has committed to a plan.

Image Credit: Flickr (Linh Do)