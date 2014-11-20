BitTorrent's Sync ready to drop the Beta tag

BitTorrent's servce Sync, whichs allows users to share large data files without using the cloud, is ready to drop the Beta tag and become a full version service, it says in a BitTorrent's blog post.

The service, an alternative to clouds like Google Drive or Dropbox, will allow users to sync files between different devices, share them, replicate files across devices controlled in an IT environment, and send large files to other people.

Sync is designed to bypass the cloud, which means a huge cut in costs. The free version is improved, and the Pro version is getting new functionalities.

“Since Sync’s distributed technology bypasses the cloud, it means we do not have to invest in building big data centers to hold tons of servers and storage,“ it says on BitTorrent's blog.

“This allows us to deliver a Pro version of Sync that’s very competitive on price. It’s one of a set of factors that distinguishes Sync from what you get with the public cloud.“

Not having to build a data center means lower cost, which is why BitTorrent can charge half the price of the competition, illustrated by the fact that Sync Pro will cost around $40 (£25) a year, while Dropbox, Google Drive and Microsoft OneDrive charge twice as much.

BitTorrent also says the new product is built with IT administrators in mind, as they sometimes need to replicate the same files on hundreds and even thousands of machines.

“In order to give IT admins a powerful solution to deploy, manage, monitor, and scale Sync operations, this optimized product is being built.

“For example, we’ve already increased Sync’s scalability in our lab to 1000 devices, with some full synchronization events finishing in less than one minute.“