Box partners with Jisc bringing cloud storage to further education

Box has announced a partnership with Jisc, the charity which promotes the use of digital tech in UK higher education, whereby the cloud storage and collaboration service will be available to further education institutions and researchers through a Dynamic Purchasing System.

Box boasts that it now has 27 million individuals at 240,000 companies globally using its service to share files, and that Jisc is another in a long line of partners which include the UK government (with Box being on G-Cloud). Box has seen growth across the education sector, along with healthcare and retail.

David Quantrell, Box senior VP and general manager of EMEA, commented: “Advancements in technology and new ways of working can mean legacy IT solutions are not always suitable for today’s educational institutions, which often need to manage critical documents easily and securely from anywhere and on any device. Our partnership with Jisc removes the barriers to cloud adoption within the education sector by delivering a platform that supports education programmes and strategies.”

Dan Perry, director of product and marketing at Janet, the higher education high-speed network which is a part of Jisc, added: “Research and education organisations across our community are calling for access to sync and share facilities that aid collaboration, while also meeting the sector’s increasingly stringent security requirements. Through the File Sync and Share DPS, institutions have access to a range of flexible options that will help them better share and manage their content.”