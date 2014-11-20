How to clean your computer's registry

Messing about with your Registry can end up destroying Windows and your computer as well, but making sure it stays clean is an important housekeeping task for any computer owner.

Below is a step by step guide on how to do this the right way

Have a current backup to give you the most protection against Registry hassles and computing disasters. Remain alert and read everything that your cleaning tool says. Pay attention and don’t just go on clicking on "Next." Before opening your Registry cleaner, use ERUNT (The Emergency Recovery Utility NT) for backing up your Registry. This will provide you with an added layer of security if anything should go wrong. Close all running applications before you begin the scanning process. Where possible, also unload any tools that are running in the System tray. After scanning, set your Registry cleaner to remove errors, but only at the safest level that is the least intrusive. Take extra care in correctly choosing the errors to repair or remove. Try scanning for items that are familiar. Once the cleaner begins removing entries from your registry, leave your computer alone. Avoid fiddling with it as this would mean making changes to the Registry while a cleaner is working. Should you discover a problem, simply use the restore feature of the cleaner which guarantees that only the changes that the program just made will be reversed. Scanning your Registry once a month is sufficient if you don’t make changes often to your computer. While frequent scanning will not harm your computer, it is unlikely to boost its performance significantly.

