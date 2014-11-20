Daily deal: Samsung Galaxy TabPRO 10.1" Tablet 16GB £229.99

PCworld is offering the Samsung's Galaxy TabPRO 10.1" 16GB tablet for £229.99, reduced from £449.99. The 10.1" screen is slightly larger than Apple's iPad Air screen (9.7"). As well as in size, Samsung's tablet beats the quality of the iPad's screen with a resolution of 2560 x 1600 and 298.9 pixels per inch, this means you can watch, read, and play in full crisp HD.

The tablet has an 8 megapixel rear-facing camera which means you'll be able to take great looking photos for your great looking screen. A 2 megapixel front-facing camera means you'll look as sexy as you feel when video calling your family, friends, and colleagues.

As well as a great screen and a solid camera the tablet features Samsung's Exynos 5 Octa processor and 2GB of RAM which means that it'll handle whatever you throw at it. The tablet also has a microSD slot allowing you to expand the amount of storage on the device.

The TabPRO comes with Android Kitkat as standard but Samsung has announced that the Lollipop update for the TabPRO is to be released in January or February next year.

Comparing the tablet directly to the iPad Air 2 is arguably redundant as if you're going to buy Apple then you're going to buy Apple. The Air 2 is 34g lighter than the TabPRO (which weighs in at 469g), and the TabPRO's plastic, faux-leather finish doesn't have the same premium feel as the iPad. However at close to half the price of the iPad Air 2 the Samsung Galaxy TabPRO is a steal.

Click here to get the deal.

