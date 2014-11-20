‘Domino’s feed me’: Xbox One app lets users order pizza by shouting at console

You may think that picking up the phone and ordering a takeaway pizza isn’t much of a hardship, but what if you’re just about to begin a marathon Call of Duty session and the phone is on the other side of the room?

Well, Domino’s has the answer as its new Xbox One app lets users order pizza through their console without having to put down the controller.

The app, which is currently only available in the UK, can be downloaded now and enables users to select any pizza from the menu.



According to Engadget, users simply shout “Domino’s feed me” and the Kinect sensor will launch the 32MB app. They can then select the pizza of their choice using the controller or just by waving their arms.

As with online orders, Xbox One owners can track the preparation and delivery status of their pizza using the app, which can run in Snap mode, meaning another window can be open at the same time.

This isn’t the first time that pizza and video games have proven such natural bed-fellows. Last year, Pizza Hut launched an app for the Xbox 360 which also allowed users to make their order via the console.

Earlier this year, numerous Xbox One owners complained that an advert featuring Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul was activating consoles without their permission, with Kinect sensors responding to the actor saying “Xbox on.”

