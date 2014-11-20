Firefox browser dumps Google for Yahoo search

Firefox has made a bold decision when it comes to search engines, with Mozilla deciding it’s time to switch from Google to Yahoo in its web browser.

In other words, when searching in the small box at the top of the browser, the returned results will be driven by Yahoo rather than Google.

Google and Firefox have had a decade long partnership in this respect, but times are definitely changing – at least in the US, where the move will be made initially. Further markets will be considered soon (and other product integrations, Mozilla mentioned in a blog post).

Yahoo and Mozilla have inked a five year partnership, meaning that Yahoo search will be an integral part of the browser almost through to 2020.

Yahoo’s search for Firefox will be an “enhanced search experience” Mozilla says, with a clean and modern design.

Marissa Mayer, Yahoo CEO, stated: “We’re thrilled to partner with Mozilla. Mozilla is an inspirational industry leader who puts users first and focuses on building forward-leaning, compelling experiences.”

“This partnership helps to expand our reach in search and also gives us an opportunity to work closely with Mozilla to find ways to innovate more broadly in search, communications, and digital content.”

Yahoo is, of course, way behind Google in terms of search market share whatever region you look at – though it is stronger in the US – and Firefox has seen its browser share get eaten away by Google’s Chrome over the years. So while it is a bold move to shrug off the ad money from Google, it’s not a surprising one, and of course it will dent Google’s revenue also.

Some users – those who don’t really tinker with their browser at all – may not even really notice the change, and that’s probably what Mozilla is hoping.