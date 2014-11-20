Networking lab: Asking the right questions

In this series we take networking conundrums from Startup Grind London delegates and the SGL Ambassadors Emily Holgate and Tim Elder solve them.

One skill to develop that will result in more successful interactions is knowing the right questions to ask. In this video Emily and Tim share their tips on knowing the right questions to ask, how to think of questions, and the three essential pieces of information you need to know about someone.

What's your favourite question to ask at networking events? What networking techniques do you struggle with? Which questions do you hate? Leave a comment below or hit us up on Twitter.

If you're interested in finding out more/ attending Startup Grind London you can check out the site here.