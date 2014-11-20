Nexus 6 shortage: Google's phablet sold out before it's even been released

Nexus 6 pre-orders have only just gone live in the UK, apparently with some considerable demand for the handset, as it now appears to have sold out on Google Play.

The 32GB version of the phone, which retails for £499, was on sale in midnight blue, but now the Play Store says: “We are out of stock. Please check back soon.”

The white version, and both 64GB versions of the Nexus 6, are still simply listed as “coming soon”. In other words, Google doesn’t yet have stock of these for the UK.

The quick sell-out of the blue 16GB model certainly suggests that folks aren’t put off by the size of the Nexus 6, which is a 5.9in phablet, or indeed the cost – at £499 it’s far more expensive than the previous Nexus models, which were pitched at a mid-range price bracket (the Nexus 5 was £299).

Still, the Nexus 6 is relatively competitively priced over here if you compare it to the US price of $649, which is the same asking price as an off-contract iPhone 6. Even so, the latest Nexus sold out immediately when pre-ordering went live over in the States at the end of last month.

Incidentally, if you want to see how the Nexus 6 squares up against its iPhone phablet rival, we’ve got a spec comparison right here.