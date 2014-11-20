Prince Charles latest royal to participate in Google hangout

Prince Charles will participate in a Google Hangout conversation with four teenagers from different parts of the United Kingdom, thus becoming the first senior royal to try the Google’s video conference call service.

He will participate in the live webchat on Thursday from his home at Clarence House in London.

Alex Jones, from the BBC’s One Show, will host the event and the half hour long interview will focus on social responsibility and community values.

He will be joined at Clarence House by George Fielding, a charity worker and university student born with cerebral palsy.

Fielding received the British Empire medal in the Queen’s birthday honours earlier this year.

Online, he will also be joined by Hannah Palmer-Davis from the Isle of Wight, Sarrah Shaikh from Surrey, Devan Witter from Yorkshire, Jordan Caldwell from Northern Ireland and army cadet Jacob Boyzile.

His two sons, William and Harry, participated in a Google Hangouts live webchat earlier this year, when they connected and talked to people from five Commonwealth countries.

They were speaking from Buckingham Palace and, by doing so, became the first royals to ever participate in a Google Hangouts event.

The live Hangout event with Prince Charles, who is the patron of the social action campaign Step Up To Serve, will be aired on the British Monarchy Youtube channel, so be sure to check it out if you get a chance.

Image credit: Flickr/Michael Garnett