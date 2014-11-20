All the rumours for the HTC M9 smartphone

We now know that the follow up to HTC’s flagship M8 smartphone will come in the form of a device called the M9, and as the year comes to a close and the date to the M9’s release draws near, this is the time when the rumour mill really starts to get going.

Here are some of the more important rumours to have surfaced recently:

Flagship phones are usually launched in February or March, about the same time when Mobile World Congress takes place from 2 to 5 March 2015. HTC’s new model is expected to make its appearance then.

Display

Rumours suggest that the M9 will have a 5.2-inch Quad HD display, possibly with 2560 x 1440 pixel resolution, giving a pixel density of 564ppi. That would make it the same as LG G3 and Samsung Galaxy Note 4.

Hardware

It’s suspected that the new M9 will boast a Qualcomm Snapdragon 805 chipset, with 3GB of RAM. CPU’s like these are also found in the Nexus 6 and the Galaxy Note 4, both very powerful devices.

The M9 will probably follow the lines of older models for its outer shell, so we might expect an aluminium body, some 7 mm thick, as well as BoomSounds front speakers.

OS

Android 5.0 Lollipop will arrive some time before the HTC One M9, so we can expect it on the new model. The new OS supports 64-bit architecture, which will be a big boost for device manufacturers in the future.

Camera

Rumours mention an UltraPixel sensor at 8 megapixels, or at 13 megapixels which we’ve seen in other devices like HTC Desire Eye.