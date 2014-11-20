Has Sony given up on a Steve Jobs movie?

Sony got the official rights to Steve Jobs' life after he passed away, but a movie based on his life has apparently hit more problems and reports are now circulating that the project is being scrapped completely.

In recent weeks, Batman star Christian Bale was up to play Jobs, but then left the project at the eleventh hour.

At one point, David Fincher was up to direct, and Michael Fassbinder was reportedly up to play Jobs as well. (Seth Rogen was also reported to be up for the leading role).

The Hollywood Reporter tells us that the movie is now “in turnaround” at Sony, which means it has sunk into the quagmire of development hell.

Universal is now interested in acquiring the project, and Danny Boyle (director of the hugely successful Slumdog Millionaire) is still on board to direct.

We still feel that an official Jobs biopic will be a very big movie, and we hope it can make it through these troubled waters for a release at some point next year.