How to add Headers and Footers in Excel 2013

Adding a header and footer is basically a must in every business document that needs a final touch to make it look nice and official.

While adding and editing headers and footers in Microsoft Word is pretty easy and straightforward (double clicking in the top and bottom of the blank page opens the header and footer editor), doing the same in Microsoft Excel 2013 is not quite as easy.

Still, it’s not rocket science, and can be done in a few easy steps.

Headers and footers on an Excel 2013 worksheet are easily created through either the “Page Setup” option, or directly through the worksheet.

For the first method, select the “Page Layout” ribbon, and in the “Page Setup” bar click the little button in the lower right corner of the bar.

This will bring up another window with a series of tabs, including a Header/Footer option, where you can directly add text, numbers and symbols in the separate fields marked as Header and Footer.

The second method is to first select File, then Print and then Page Setup.

In the Header/Footer tab, you can then add or edit headers and footers by desire. You can choose a predefined header or footer by clicking on the dropdown menu, or you can add your own custom header or footer by typing it in the intended window.