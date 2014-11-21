Amazon using Snapchat to send exclusive deals that last ‘seconds’

Amazon has revealed it is now using Snapchat to send exclusive deals to customers that last just seconds.

The move is part of a trend that sees the web giant increasingly involved in social shopping.

Amazon’s use of Snapchat will allow users to send gift ideas and recommendations via the photo messaging app, as well as receive information on the latest deals, which only last around 10 seconds. The service began yesterday and is likely to gather pace in the lead up to Black Friday and the start of the Christmas shopping season.



The partnership is likely to have been launched to secure the attention of younger consumers, who spend a large proportion of their time engaging with social networks. The online retailer has also recently launched its own Instagram page, which they then used to publicise its Snapchat account.

Amazon’s director of social John Yurcisin explained the reasons behind the increased social media push.

"Instagram and Snapchat are the two of the fastest growing mobile social networks where people are engaging and interacting with each other in entirely new ways,” he told CNET.

Amazon has approximately 94,000 followers on Instagram, where clicking on an image posted by the firm brings the consumer directly to that particular item’s Amazon page, making the purchase as convenient as possible.

Back in May the company also created its own hashtag that enables customers to pace an item into their Amazon shopping cart simply by responding to a tweet.