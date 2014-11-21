Blinkbox launches iPad download service for offline viewing

The online streaming service Blinkbox now allows customers to download films and TV shows to watch offline.

Currently, the service is only available to iPad owners running iOS 6 or later, but it is expected to come to Android devices at a later date.

In order to take advantage of the new feature, users will still need to buy or rent the title via a web browser, before they use the app. Once that’s done however, Blinkbox users can watch their favourite movies and TV programmes wherever they are.



Blinkbox was originally launched back in 2007 and has deals in place with more than 50 of the world’s largest content providers including HBO, BBC Worldwide, Disney, Warner Bros., Universal Studios, Paramount Pictures, Sony Pictures Entertainment, and 21st Century Fox.

In 2011, Tesco acquired an 80 per cent stake in the firm, which enables users to stream content to their PCs, video game consoles, tablets and smart TVs.

The decision to enable offline use may have been taken as a response to the intensifying competition in the online streaming market.

Netflix, Amazon Prime Instant Video and the Sky-owned Now TV all provide subscription services competing for a similar market position as Blinkbox.

While the service began life solely as a TV and movie provider, it has recently launched its own ebooks service called Blinkbox Books, alongside a music streaming platform, Blinkbox Music.