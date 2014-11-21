Call of Duty hits $10bn all-time revenue

Activision has trumpeted a major moment for its famous Call of Duty series, as the entertainment franchise has now earned the company no less than $10 billion (£6.4 billion) in global sales since it first launched.

The series has been going since 2003, and the first instalment launched for the PC only to begin with (later coming to consoles), and was based on the Quake III engine.

Activision also noted that the new instalment, Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare, was the biggest entertainment launch of 2014, meaning it didn’t just beat out other games, but movies too (and music and books). That’s par for the course, though.

The game is also the biggest selling digital launch in console history according to both Xbox Live and PSN. Apparently keen shooter fans have played some 370 million online matches in Advance Warfare’s first week of release.

Bobby Kotick, CEO of Activision Blizzard, commented: “Since Activision created the Call of Duty franchise in 2003, franchise revenues have exceeded $10 billion in sales worldwide, far exceeding box office receipts for such household movie franchises as Hunger Games, Transformers, Iron Man and Avengers, combined.”

Eric Hirshberg, CEO of Activision Publishing, added: “We poured our hearts into making Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare an epic ride, and we are pleased with the performance. Sales and engagement are up through the first week compared to last year. Season Pass sales are up, as well.”

“The game has been very positively reviewed and the response from fans has been tremendous. We believe Advanced Warfare will be the most successful game of the year and we thank our fans for making it the biggest entertainment launch of the year.”