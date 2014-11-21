Corning reveals super-tough Gorilla Glass 4

Corning has revealed its Gorilla Glass 4, a new standard for smartphone displays that is apparently twice as tough as any rival design.

Corning says that the latest version of its toughened glass provides double the damage resistance of competitive aluminosilicate glass, a fact the company verified through testing it for damage and drops.

Indeed, it notes that Gorilla Glass 4 has been specifically designed to address the major issue consumers have with phone displays – namely the screen cracking or shattering when the handset gets dropped on a hard surface.

When conducting drop tests, with the screen being dropped face-down and the cover glass directly hitting a rough surface, Corning’s scientists found that soda-lime glass, as used in today’s phones, breaks almost all of the time – whereas Gorilla Glass 4 survived “up to” 80 per cent of the time.

The new glass is made using a proprietary “fusion draw process” which ensures the durability of the display at thin levels, and boosts drop resistance considerably as mentioned.

James R. Steiner, senior VP and general manager, Corning Specialty Materials, commented: “Corning Gorilla Glass has outperformed competing materials, such as soda-lime glass and other strengthened glass, since it was introduced in 2007, and we’re always innovating to push the limits of what glass can do.”

“With Gorilla Glass 4, we have focused on significantly improving protection against sharp contact damage, which is the primary reason that mobile devices break. Dropping and breaking a phone is a common problem, and one that our customers have asked us to help address.”

It all sounds good to us, and with any luck, before long cracked screens will become a thing of the past.