DerpTrolling hacker group leaks thousands of Windows Live, 2K Games and PSN passwords

Well-known hacking group DerpTrolling has released a list of usernames and passwords that it claims belong to thousands of Windows Live, 2K Games and Playstation Network (PSN) accounts.

The collective has made the information available via a Pastebin document that contains the log-in details of 2,131 PSN accounts, 1,472 Windows Live accounts and 2,000 2K Games accounts.

According to IBTimes, the validity of the leak has not yet been verified, but the group is also claiming credit for the recent DDoS attack on Blizzard’s World of Warcraft servers.



DerpTrolling also claims to be in the possession of millions of additional usernames and passwords, acquired from other websites and social media outlets.

"We have around 2 million Comcast accounts, 620,000 Twitter accounts, 1.2 million credentials belonging to the CIA domain, 200,000 Windows Live accounts, 3 million Facebook, 1.7 million EA origins accounts, etc," said an anonymous member during an interview with CNET.

The group claims that there is no malicious intent behind the leaked account information, but rather that its aim is to force companies to improve their security against hacks.

"There are a lot of people and fellow hackers who believe that DerpTrolling is just a bunch of kids," he added. "But the truth is we have been associated with and assisted every well-known hacking group aside from The Syrian Electronic Army and LizardSquad (although we were invited to join LizardSquad)."

So far there has been no comment from either Sony, Microsoft or 2K Games regarding the alleged leak.

