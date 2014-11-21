Google Nexus 7 chokes on Android Lollipop

Certain Google Nexus 7 users have complained that the Android 5.0 Lollipop update has caused them nothing but problems since it started to roll out to the devices over the past week or so.

Users of the 2012 edition of the tablet have flocked to Google’s official message boards to complain the update has caused a litany of performance issues that make devices run slower than before it was installed and some apps don’t even load.

"Chrome is dead, unusable, Firefox just about works, the keyboard takes over a minute to load, nearly works if you hunt and peck but dies if you try to swipe,” wrote StretchToo, according to the BBC.

One of the more annoying issues is that apps built with Adobe Air cannot be used and a problem with the update’s code prevents the user from reinstalling any of the apps involved with Adobe already aware of the problem.

"We were previously unaware of this bug and contrary to other reports, were not working with Google on a fix," wrote Adobe product manager Chris Campbell in response. "However, we are working with Google on another self-signed certificate issue that is impacting in-app purchases. It's possible the two are related, but we do not have enough information at this time to determine one way or the other. That said, we'll be escalating this issue with Google immediately.”

Google only started rolling out the Android 5.0 update to its customers in the past couple of weeks with Nexus-branded device owners the first to get access to the new OS.

Apple, its main competitor in the mobile software sector, suffered a similar issue in September after its iOS 8 update malfunctioned and it meant some iPhones were unable to make or receive calls, and Touch ID functionality was also affected.

In that case, Apple was quick to release a new version of the update and Google is certain to do the same in the coming days.

