Will the iPhone 6S camera really be as good as a DSLR?

Yep, we know – the iPhone 6 only launched two months ago, but already there are iPhone 6S rumours starting to seep out (the likely name – though Apple could always skip it and go to the iPhone 7, or indeed go all ‘iPad Air’ and suddenly drop the numbering).

Apple could even rename the next iPhone the iCamera, at least according to new whispers pertaining to the next incarnation of Apple’s smartphone, which supposedly will sport a camera that’s equivalent to a DSLR.

This is according to John Gruber of Daring Fireball fame, the source of plenty of interesting (and often accurate) Apple gossip, who said in a podcast (via the Telegraph) that: “The specific thing I heard is that next year’s camera might be the biggest camera jump ever.”

He further elaborated that the handset would employ “some kind of weird two-lens system where the back camera uses two lenses and it somehow takes it up into DSLR quality imagery”.

That would be impressive indeed, and a massive draw for many folks who spend a lot of time snapping with their phone, rather than having to worry about carrying an actual compact camera around.

The lens could feasibly be the new Exmor RS from Sony, the Telegraph notes, which according to Sony is a “1/2.4 stacked CMOS image sensor with a significantly improved 21 effective megapixels”, offering high-speed autofocus and good low-light quality.

Although what the double-lens trickery could be all about is anyone’s guess…

Apple’s iPhones have been praised for their camera quality, and these days are generally regarded as one of the top models when it comes to phone cameras (alongside the likes of the Galaxy S5 and LG G3 – and of course the Lumia range).

However, Cupertino did drop the ball with optical image stabilisation (OIS) on the iPhone 6 Plus according to some users, who have complained that OIS has started playing up meaning that they’re getting blurry images (a fault perhaps caused by vibration according to Apple support forum denizens – say for example, mountain bike riding regularly with your Apple phablet, which is somehow wreaking havoc on the OIS system). The 4.7in iPhone 6 doesn’t have OIS incidentally, so doesn’t suffer from this issue…