Networking labs: Top tips for ice breakers

In this series we take networking conundrums from Startup Grind London delegates and the SGL Ambassadors Emily Holgate and Tim Elder solve them.

It's often a little awkward when you first talk to someone, or you may struggle to find a conversation topic. In this video Emily and Tim share their top ice breaking tips and how to have a memorable conversation.

What's your ice breaker? Is Tim's "just say hi" approach any good? What networking techniques do you struggle with? Leave a comment below or hit us up on Twitter.

