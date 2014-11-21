Networking labs: Top tips for ice breakers

By

In this series we take networking conundrums from Startup Grind London delegates and the SGL Ambassadors Emily Holgate and Tim Elder solve them.

It's often a little awkward when you first talk to someone, or you may struggle to find a conversation topic. In this video Emily and Tim share their top ice breaking tips and how to have a memorable conversation.

What's your ice breaker? Is Tim's "just say hi" approach any good? What networking techniques do you struggle with? Leave a comment below or hit us up on Twitter.

If you're interested in finding out more/ attending Startup Grind London you can check out the site here.