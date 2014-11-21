Video games may soon be rated for sexism

It’s a trip to think that it was nearly thirty years ago that the PMRC went after metal bands and pop stars like Madonna for what they called “porn rock” lyrics.

Video games have also been labeled for quite some time now, and reports tell us that there could be new ratings in place against video game sexism.

The Daily Beast tells us that this is going on in Sweden, and like the PMRC, it’s going on through a government funded agency called Vinnova. It’s no surprise that this system is going forward in the age of Gamergate, where sexism against female gamers has reached a sickening and very public peak.

As Engadget reminds us, there’s reportedly more female gamers out there in the world than men these days, which may be why Sweden is rating games and also doing testing to see if women are being treated fairly in gaming. (Oddly enough, according to this report, only 16 per cent of the female workforce in the country works for the gaming industry).

As was recently reported, there’s going to be a special edition of Grand Theft Auto V where you can have virtual sex with hookers, but with GTA, you know what you’re getting. Women have certainly come a long way in gaming, Lara Croft comes to mind, and it’s great that more women dig gaming than ever before.

While we’re not nuts about games being labeled, because labeling can be the first step of censorship, a test that makes sure that women are getting their fair shake in games certainly sounds interesting, and we’re curious what kind of results could come from it.

Image credit: Flickr/Jason Devaun