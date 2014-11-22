Channel your inner James Bond with this real life laser watch

If you’ve ever fancied yourself as the next James Bond (and let’s be honest, we all have at some point), then you need to see this.

Although the fast cars and exotic locations may still be a bit out of reach, there’s one aspect of the British super-spy’s life that is now a reality: The gadgets.

Well, one gadget specifically. Hobbyist Patrick Priebe has designed and built an actual laser watch which can really burn through objects, as shown in this video he posted on his YouTube account recently.

The “Bond inspired laser watch” features an LED screen, machined metal body, a clear carbon cover and a baddie-beating 1,500-milliwatt laser.

The laser can be used for around 5-10 minutes before draining the battery, which is a lithium-polymer model and can be recharged, so you’ll have to take a charger pack with you if you’re planning on going on any tio-secret missions.

But don’t go out suit shipping just yet. Mr Priebe has only built the watch for personal use, although he does tease us on the video's description by saying "maybe for SALE soon," reportedly for a price of around £190.