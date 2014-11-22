How to watch England v Samoa live on TV and online

There are 10 games left until England’s rugby team kicks off the Rugby World Cup 2015 on home soil and they are looking to halt an alarming slide this weekend against a team they have never lost to – Samoa.

England’s rugby team hasn’t been having a comfortable time of it as late after welcoming two of the best teams in the world over the past fortnight. Stuart Lancaster’s charges suffered a narrow defeat to New Zealand in the first of those games and then contrived to lose to South Africa to extend a sorry defeat streak stretching back to November 2006.

Samoa is a team that England is expected to comfortably beat to end its current overall streak of five defeats on the trot and the good news is that if you don’t have a ticket then all the action is being broadcast on TV.

Unfortunately none of the free-to-air channels has the rights to show the game and the only place to see it live is on Sky Sports 2 where coverage gets underway at 1830 in advance of the kick off at 1900.

Sky offers a range of options for its subscribers to watch the action that goes from using a trusty TV set to watching it on a smartphone, tablet or laptop through the Sky Go service.

Another way to access the action is buy a day pass to Sky’s Now TV service for £6.99 that allows viewing across a number of devices including PS4, Xbox One, LG Smart TV and many more.

For anyone that doesn’t hand over a fee to Sky every month, the BBC has a number of different ways to catch the action. BBC Radio Five Live has commentary on the game from 1920 onwards and if you miss the match completely, BBC Two has a highlights programme on the Sunday at 1300.