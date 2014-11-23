Twitter explodes as Lewis Hamilton clinches Formula One championship

Lewis Hamilton held off rival Nico Rosberg to clinch his second World Championship title after leading from the front in a thrilling Grand Prix at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi.

Despite Rosberg starting on pole, Hamilton got off to a flying start and led the whole race in what was an extremely controlled and professional performance, sending Twitter into a frenzy of excitement.

Rosberg kept Hamilton honest for a lot of the race, but in the end, it was all fairly comfortable in the end as he suffered issues with his energy recovery system and just didn’t have the pace to hold on to second, gradually dropping down the order to finish in 14th place.

Speaking after the race, an emotional Lewis Hamilton said, "I've been lost for words but I want to thank the fans.

"It's made such a difference. And to my family: I love you guys, and to my team: thank you. It feels even more than the first time. 2008 was special but this feeling is above and beyond."

Prince Harry was the first to congratulate the Stevenage-born driver, getting on Hamilton’s team radio immediately after he had passed the chequered flag, saying: “Thank you very much Lewis for not letting the British public down. Well done Lewis, you are a legend."

Plaudits have also been flooding in on Twitter, with the likes of British 1992 world champion Nigel Mansell: “Congratulations to Lewis, brilliant race for him, great championship for him,” and Gary Lineker: “A marvellous achievement by a truly great driver,” offering their congratulations.

Prime Minister David Cameron even got in on the act, saying: “Congratulations to @Lewis Hamilton on winning the #AbuDhabiGP and his second #F1 world title. A great day for British motorsport.”

Hamilton’s girlfriend Nicole Scherzinger was also in the crowd, planting a big smooch on his helmet before the podium presentation.

This win - Hamilton’s 11th of the season – was his 33rd career victory, moving him up to fifth on the all-time drivers list.

He ended up winning the Championship by 67 points and by doing so became only the fourth British driver to win more than one world title.

Image credit: Twitter/Mercedes F1