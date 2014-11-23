How to watch the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix live on TV and online

After a tense and often ferociously-fought season, this weekend’s final Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi will finally decide the Formula One Championship.

Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg have spent the season battling each other for the top spot and Hamilton enters the final race weekend with a 17-point lead over his main rival, knowing he has to finish in the top two to clinch the title.

There’s been no love lost between Hamilton and Rosberg over the last few weeks, so it’s sure to be an extremely tense and competitive race. But how can you make sure you don’t miss out on any of the action?

Well, if you’re planning on kicking the kids out of the living room and watching it on TV, you’ve got two options.

The first is the trusty old Beeb, where coverage will start on BBC One from 12:10pm for all the build-up, with the actual race starting at 1pm. If you miss the race, BBC Three will be showing highlights at 7pm.

The second options is Sky, which goes a little bit further and has an extra 40 minutes of pre-race analysis, with coverage starting on Sky Sports F1 (channel 408) from 11.30am.

If you’re planning to watch the drama unfold online, head to either BBC iPlayer or Sky Go, both of which will be showing full coverage of the race.

The BBC sport website will also be covering the race in the form of its famous live text commentary and you can listen to radio coverage on BBC Radio 5 live.

Image credit: Flickr/Jake Archibald