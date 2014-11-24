CERT-UK announces partnership to tackle cyber threats

As the issue of cyber-security continues to hold prominence, security and risk management consultancy firm Falanx Group has recently announced a new two-year contract to provide managed cyber defence services to CERT-UK, the UK's Computer Emergency Response Team.

Falanx Assuria, the cyber defence solutions arm of Falanx Group, will deploy advanced Protective Monitoring capabilities - based on Assuria Ltd's SOC and SIEM technology - to immediately detect cyber threats and protect all of CERT-UK's data and information systems.

CEO of London-based Falanx Group John Blamire said: "We are extremely proud to have beaten stiff competition against major cyber security providers to win this highly prestigious contract.

"CERT-UK's selection of our service is further validation of our technology and a credit to our highly talented team. We now look forward to working in close partnership with CERT-UK to help protect the UK from the growing cyber threat."

In providing this service, Falanx Assuria will have unique access to intelligence about current cyber threats to the UK, which will assist the continued development of national cyber defence services.

Terry Pudwell, chairman of Assuria Ltd. added: I am delighted that the close partnership between Falanx Group and Assuria has begun in such a strong way and we are confident of many more similar contract wins in the coming months and years."

CERT-UK was formed in March 2014 in response to the National Cyber Security Strategy, which was introduced in 2011 to strengthen the UK's response to cyber incidents.