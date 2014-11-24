Daily deal: Nokia Lumia 930 (White) 32GB £293.95

Nokia's Microsoft's flagship mobile device is on sale, reduced from £550 to £293.95. With a 5" 1080p screen, 20 megapixel camera and a Quad-core 2.20GHz Snapdragon 800, you're certainly getting a bang for your buck.

We reviewed this phone when it was released earlier this year and had a blast with it (check out the review here), and despite the majority of the team members in the office being Android or iOS users, everyone wanted to check out the Windows device.

There's very little to fault in the phone, whilst not top-of-the-line specs the phone can still hold its own amongst its pricier rivals (our Lumia 930 vs Xperia Z3 can be found here). The screen looks good even in direct sunlight, and the 20 megapixel camera with a Carl Zeiss lens can take some pretty stunning photographs.

Arguably the Windows Phone 8.1 OS may take some getting used to and will be a deal breaker for some. The OS itself feels a little young and naive compared to its more established friends (no built in timer app, no torch app, and two map apps, why?). However the apps store is well stocked and we could easily find the same versions of, or equivalents of, our favourite must-have applications.

The battery life on the Lumia 930 is another highlight, and you can get about two days worth of juice out of the 2420mAH Li battery. Similarly the wireless charging station that's included in the box, which works as you'd expect helps keep your desk, table, or night stand clutter-free.

The Lumia 930 also comes with Nokia's MixRadio app which is a free music-streaming service that customises itself to your tastes and caters to most tastes (even if your tastes are a little...obscure), and best of all: the service is ad-free!

You can find the deal at SimplyElectronics.