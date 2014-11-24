eBay UK gears up for its busiest day ever on Super Sunday

eBay.co.uk expects the “Super Sunday” in between “Black Friday” and “Cyber Monday” to be its most frantic shopping day ever with seven million British bargain hunters ready to empty its virtual shelves.

The popular auction site predicts that customers will buy 1,800 gifts per minute from the some 800 million items available and the trading is boosted by over 104,000 exclusive deals.

"This Christmas, above all, people want convenience and selection. Online and multi-channel retailers are able to offer fantastic depth within their product ranges and combine this with convenient local collection services like Click & Collect - the perfect formula for today's time-poor holiday shopper. With eBay, it's never been easier to find the right gift from the millions of new and unique items worldwide, whilst sitting comfortably on your sofa at home,” said Tanya Lawler, VP for eBay Marketplaces in the UK.

eBay predicts that the site’s rush hour will take place between 20:00 and 21:00 when customers tuning into X Factor flock to their mobile devices with 59 per cent of all shoppers using the site on a mobile device. With little over a month to go until Christmas Day, eBay UK data shows that every hour customers are buying a total of five teddy bears, 57 board games, 85 games consoles, 99 tablets, 258 mobile phones and 318 handbags through the site.

Worldwide, Black Friday 2013 saw a 15 per cent rise on the 2012 date as comScore data showed that $1.198 billion [£730.3 million] was spent by desktop ecommerce shoppers alone. The UK will see a huge rise on both Black Friday and Cyber Monday this time round as more retailers embrace the US shopping phenomenom.

It’s all part of what will be a bumper Christmas sales period for retailers with total retail sales growth of three per cent in December and almost 13 per cent of all those sales online that will equal a total of £4.7 billion spent in online shops.

Image Credit: Flickr (Kazuhisa Otsubo)