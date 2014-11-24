Helios solar powered headphones hit Kickstarter

Exod has launched a Kickstarter project to find backers for a pair of wireless headphones which draw their juice directly from the sun.

The Helios wireless (Bluetooth 4.0) headphones laugh in the face of batteries and recharging requirements, instead having a solar panel mounted on the top of the headband. This uses solar power to recharge the internal battery.

Exod notes that the panel can take care of most of the “energetic needs” of Helios, even when the weather is overcast and clouds abound, but the device can also be charged through a power socket (with a microUSB cable) as per normal should you wish, or need to top it up for some reason. Or indeed if the photovoltaic panel were to break at some point in the device’s life, at least it wouldn’t be completely useless as a pair of headphones.

The headphones also come with a built-in microphone, buttons for volume and track skipping, and they promise good quality sound.

They’re quite a chunky pair, though, which may not be to everyone’s taste, and indeed the headband looks quite thick to fit that solar panel tech in. Still, as long as Helios is comfortable to wear, that shouldn’t be a problem.

The headphones have a £50,000 goal on Kickstarter, but still have a long way to go, standing just shy of a grand as we write this piece. You can pre-order for the cheaper price of £100 currently (that’s £80 off), with shipping expected come July of next year.