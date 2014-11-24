Hospitality venues losing business due to Wi-Fi shortcomings

A study by global networking company NETGEAR has found that a third of small and medium-sized hospitality and leisure venues have struggled to introduce an effective wireless network due to reliability and security concerns.

35 per cent of respondents have experienced network quality and reliability issues, whilst 23 per cent feared a possible data security risk.

What’s especially worrying is that, of the 150 hospitality and leisure firms involved, 70 per cent believe that a wireless network is essential to the running of their business.

58 per cent believe it increases employee productivity by allowing them to stay connected as they move around the venue and 85 per cent believe it improves customer service.

Furthermore, 82 per cent say it is how they remain competitive in business.

Jonathan Hallatt, NETGEAR regional director for UK, Ireland and South Africa, said: “With the need to stay competitive and address customer demand high on the list of priorities for small and medium-sized hospitality and leisure venues, providing both staff and customers with the means to communicate, access and share information is of vital importance.”

“A resilient wireless network is a key part of this, allowing staff to respond to guests and colleagues, and take bookings or orders in a timely, secure fashion.

"Failure to provide wireless connectivity for visitors may mean they will spend less money while they are with you, shorten their visit and never return.”