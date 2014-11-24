New nanobattery tech could be powering your smartphone soon

With the growth of mobile devices showing no signs of slowing down, research into more efficient battery technology has also gathered pace to cope with this demand.

Now, scientists have achieved positive results by focusing their efforts on restructuring the properties of nanobatteries, and combining several cells into one larger device.

Generally speaking, nanobattery technology benefits from a high storage capacity and enhanced lifetimes as a result of its physical properties. However, researchers have hit stumbling blocks relating to uneven charge distribution and the requirement of complex circuitry to transfer current.



Scientists may have now found the solution by creating a new battery that utilises a parallel configuration of smaller nanobatteries. Each cell is referred to as a nanotube and contains electrodes and a liquid electrolyte stored within a nanopore.

Researchers analysed the performance of the individual electrodes and the full-battery construction, both of which demonstrated encouraging results. Electrical storage retention was measured at approximately 80mAh/g, which is just slightly less than lithium batteries, while the device retained more than 80 per cent of its initial capacity after 1000 re-charge cycles.

The new nanopore battery exhibited triple the electrical storage capacity of previous nanowire battery devices using the same material. The improved performance has been attributed to the device’s coaxial tubular structure at the heart of the nanotube arrangement.

If scientists continue to develop this technology, increasing its cycle lifetime and electrical storage capacity, it could present a viable option for use in smartphones, tablets and other mobile devices in the near future.

