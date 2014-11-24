Number of cyber-security jobs has doubled over past year

The number of staff who are being employed in the field of cyber-security is rapidly multiplying as the threat from hackers and malware gets ever more serious and high-profile.

Indeed, according to the latest piece of research from tech job site Technojobs, the number of permanent positions in cyber-security has risen by over 100 per cent year-on-year as of October.

That means there are almost 2,000 IT security related jobs on the site right now, meaning that cyber-security is one of the most sought after skills when it comes to IT jobs.

Unsurprisingly, given that demand, there has also been a rise in salary of 10 per cent on average over the past year, with the average wage now standing at £57,000 for cyber-security personnel. It’s even higher in London, of course, at £65,000. Demand certainly appears to outstrip the supply of qualified security experts.

Anthony Sherick, MD of Technojobs, commented: “From the data it is clear that the cyber security sector is suffering from a problem of supply and demand. This demand will continue to grow especially as hacking scandals and cyber-attacks continue to hit the news.”

“In addition, Government demand for security specialists is massive and at its highest levels as it continues to monitor national UK and international threats. It is now more important than ever to invest in the right training and skills – and this requires schools, universities and businesses to develop a pipeline of talent capable of filling these vacant cyber security roles.”