Premium watch makers target pirate smartwatch faces

The manufacturers of high-end watches are not impressed with copies of the watch faces of their expensive wares which are being produced for use with smartwatches.

Of course, as you are probably aware, you can download different custom faces for your smartwatch, in just the same way you can download ringtones for your phone.

And while there are official faces, there are also knock-offs which are made to allow you to download a “pirate” copy of, say, that expensive Patek Philippe timepiece you always wanted to own.

While it’s hardly quite the same as having the real thing on your wrist – it’ll still look like a smartwatch, just with a different face – enough folks must be doing this to have got the attention of said luxury watch makers, who are now going up against sites offering knock-off versions of their watch faces.

According to TorrentFreak, a pretty long list of manufacturers, including Omega, Fossil, Armani, Tissot, Certina, Swatch, Flik Flak and Mondaine, have got their legal departments sending out cease and desist notices to sites offering pirated faces.

Apparently one of the frontrunners in this legal action is Richemont, the power behind the throne of Cartier, IWC and Panerai, which in the UK recently secured court orders to have domains selling counterfeit watches blocked off at ISP level.

Pirate watch faces, then, could have their days numbered (from one through twelve, perhaps).

Some of these watch companies could well be looking at launching their own smartwatch soon enough, of course, and certainly we know that Swatch is planning to push one out next summer, or that’s the plan.