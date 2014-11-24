Samsung Gear S Wi-Fi version emerges in Japan

Samsung has launched its Gear S smartwatch over in Japan, but the company is taking a slightly different approach with the gadget over in the Far East.

At least when it comes to the Gear S which is being sold by network operator KDDI au in Japan, which offers a Wi-Fi only model, Android Authority reports.

As you’re probably aware, the Gear S over here comes with 3G support and a SIM card slot, and one of the big attractions is this and the fact that it’s a standalone device, and you don’t need to rely on your smartphone to be able to get the watch to do anything useful.

Of course, Wi-Fi connectivity can still mean this is true – just on a smaller scale, when you’re in range of a Wi-Fi network.

NTT docomo, the bigger Japanese carrier, is selling the Gear S SIM version, however. Some folks may prefer the simple Wi-Fi version – obviously you don’t need to take on a data plan contract in this case – but whether it will be seen outside Japan is an unknown at this point.

The Gear S has a 2in Super AMOLED display with a 480 x 360 resolution, along with a dual-core 1GHz processor and 512MB of RAM.

In this country, O2 offers the smartwatch with 100 minutes, 100 texts and 100MB of data for £23 per month (the full RRP is £329).