Whitepaper: HP networking is poised to capitalise on the software-defined networking market transition

HP has been an industry leader when it comes to Software-Defined Networking (SDN) as it sees an opportunity to accelerate its growth in the networking market during a fundamental transition point. HP's SDN strategy spans from the data centre to campus and branch office networking. Its strategy includes solutions across all three layers of the SDN architecture, including the infrastructure, control and application layers.

HP's SDN strategy is extended by inclusion of management as a critical element to enabling SDN adoption for greenfield and hybrid deployments. At the infrastructure layer, HP supports open programmable interfaces into its networking hardware portfolio. At the control layer, HP is releasing its Virtual Application Networks SDN controller in the second half of this year. At the application layer, HP has demonstrated and announced several compelling applications and use cases with real customer deployments. HP Intelligent Management Centre (IMC) now also includes SDN management elements for each layer of the SDN architecture. In this Lippis Report Research Note, we explore HP's SDN strategy and offerings, and offer an approach to pilots and deployment.

HP's SDN strategy and Approach

HP's SDN strategy is based on open standards and building an open ecosystem to deliver SDN solutions. HP, a founding member of the Open Networking Foundation (ONF), has adopted the ONF's standard definition of SDN. HP also participates in ETSI, OpenStack, the recently announced OpenDaylight consortium, among others.

