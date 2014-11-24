Whitepaper: HP networking portfolio: delivering ROI and value from edge to core

IDC is observing a once-in-a-generation shift in computing and technology that we refer to as the rise of the "3rd Platform." The 1st Platform was the rise of computing in general. The 2nd Platform was ushered in by the PC and client/server paradigm, enabling greater personalisation of computing and networked user access to enterprise applications. Over the past five years, the 3rd Platform has emerged and is being shaped by mobility, Big Data, cloud, and social technologies that enable employees to access critical corporate applications anywhere, anytime. With the explosion of new technologies in the 3rd Platform, the networking needs of the enterprise are transforming rapidly.

As the network has grown in strategic importance, it has become more complex and difficult to manage. To combat this trend, enterprises are looking for ways to embrace solutions that incorporate simplicity and greater manageability into their network infrastructure. Architectural openness, common operating systems across all network devices, and solutions enabling centralised management of all network resources in a "single pane of glass" platform have become elements that can provide competitive advantage for the enterprise network. To this end, HP offers a solution that provides integrated wireless and wired management through a single pane of glass; the solution can be used not only in HP-only networks but also where other vendors' equipment may be part of the infrastructure. HP's networking portfolio is architected using open standards to help organisations transition from their current network infrastructure to a simplified modern network.

IDC conducted a study of eight medium-sized to large organisations that had deployed an HP Networking infrastructure to determine the return on investment (ROI) associated with their implementation. These customers told IDC of improved operations as a result of streamlined network visibility and the interoperability and maintenance efficiencies inherent in a unified portfolio solution. IDC estimates that the businesses in the study reduced their total cost of networking by 35% and achieved an ROI of 489%. This amounted to a five-year discounted benefit of $101,186 per 100 users and a payback period of 8.3 months.

To read more download the whitepaper below.