AmpStrip: A heart rate monitor the size of a plaster

A new wearable is in town, and this heart activity monitor promises a discrete and comfortable design while tracking your ticker accurately 24/7.

The AmpStrip, made by FitLinxx, is about the size of a Band-Aid, and is stuck to the user’s body just like a plaster with “hypoallergenic medical-grade adhesives”. Once in place, the thin and waterproof wearable strip, which is full of sensors, tracks your heart rate, body temperature, respiration, posture and activity levels in general.

The idea is to monitor not just during workouts, but also afterwards, and indeed when the user is asleep, to measure recovery rates and gather data to better hone any fitness training regime. Because it’s waterproof, you can wear it in the shower, when swimming and so forth.

AmpStrip wirelessly streams its data to the user’s device in real-time, although it does have some on-board memory where the data can be held, so the user doesn’t have to worry about being constantly connected to their phone.

The wearable will be shown off at CES come January, and it has picked up a CES 2015 Best of Innovation Honoree for “outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology products”.

Dave Monahan, president and CEO of FitLinxx, commented: “Athletes know that heart sensing is the single most important thing they can track to see how their body is performing. AmpStrip is the first of its kind heart and activity tracking monitor outpacing existing products with significantly more accurate data and comfortable 24/7 wear before, during and after exercise.”

“Fitness enthusiasts can lose the chest strap and wristband, staying focused on improving performance while AmpStrip works automatically to provide the information that will help them best reach their goals.”

A price hasn’t yet been decided upon.