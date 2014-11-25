Apple donating Black Friday profits to help Aids research

Apple has announced another partnership with Bono, but this time for a worthy cause, rather than spamming your iPhone with the latest U2 album.

The Cupertino-based firm has revealed that a portion of its profits from Black Friday and Cyber Monday will be used to help fund Aids research.

Special content will also be provided across 25 popular apps via a bespoke section of the App Store, which will also grant donations to help fight the disease. Cut the Rope 2, Kim Kardashian, Fifa 15 Ultimate Team and Apple’s own Garageband app will all feature special red-themed in-game purchases as part of the campaign.



Apple will also donate a percentage of every online and in-store purchase made on Cyber Monday and World Aids Day.

During Black Friday in the US, Apple customers will receive a special RED iTunes gift card whenever they buy certain products. The company has agreed to give money to Aids charities for every card given out.

“Apple is a proud supporter of (RED) because we believe the gift of life is the most important gift anyone can give. For eight years, our customers have been helping fight AIDS in Africa by funding life-saving treatments which are having a profoundly positive impact,” explained Apple CEO Tim Cook.

“This year we are launching our biggest fundraising push yet with the participation of Apple’s retail and online stores, and some of the brightest minds in the App Store are lending their talents to the effort as well.”

Apple has had a number of other involvements with Product RED over the years. As well as designing limited edition iPods and other products, the company is believed to have raised more than $80 million since the charity began in 2002.